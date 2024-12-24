Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its decision to contest the upcoming Panchayat polls in Assam without forming alliances.

The party will not maintain any ties for the polls scheduled for February-March with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

However, the party claimed that it will maintain “close ties” with allies at the ground level as part of its larger strategy for the 2026 elections.

While the party will contest independently, it still stated to continue discussions with the AGP on the ground level.

The party has opted to contest in 25 Zila Parishads (ZPCs) across the state, excluding the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region.

To oversee the election efforts, the BJP has formed a Panchayat election management committee.

The Assam BJP has also finalised a list of leaders who will act as district in-charges and co-in-charges to ensure the smooth execution of the party’s campaign strategies.