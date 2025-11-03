Guwahati: Thousands of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members held a protest rally in Donkamukam town in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong on November 2 against Congress leader and Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

The protesters accused Gogoi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, of opposing tribal interests and blocking development in Karbi Anglong district.

Raising slogans like “Gaurav Gogoi Go Back” and “Congress Down, Down,” the crowd claimed the Congress MP acted against regional welfare.

Some also made unverified allegations linking him to Pakistan and demanded his arrest.

BJYM leaders said that during the Congress government’s 15-year rule, Karbi Anglong saw little development and frequent unrest. “Gogoi has always stood against tribal welfare,” one BJP youth leader said during the protest.

The rally ended with a march through Donkamukam town, with participants vowing to continue their campaign against the Congress leader in the coming days.