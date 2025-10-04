Guwahati: Kokrajhar witnessed a significant political development on October 3, as the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) held its policy-making committee meeting at the Bodoland Guest House.

Under the leadership of party president Hagrama Mohilary, the BPF emphasized that it would only consider joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is removed from the coalition.

Mohilary firmly stated that the party would continue to operate independently outside the NDA unless the UPPL is expelled.

“Friendship must be clearly defined first; only then can discussions on government formation take place,” he asserted, highlighting the need for political clarity before any power-sharing negotiations.

The meeting also focused on strategies to implement the promises made in the BPF’s election manifesto, with the party expressing hope that the BJP would support these initiatives.

Key priorities outlined by the BPF include issuing land pattas to the people of Bodoland, reviving 16 departments under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), and restoring full administrative powers to the BTC.

This move signals a key moment in Bodoland politics, with the BPF indicating its willingness to ally with the NDA while maintaining a firm stance against sharing the coalition with the UPPL.