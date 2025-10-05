Guwahati: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Sunday, during a formal ceremony held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

Former minister Rihon Daimary also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Executive Member.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the swearing-in ceremony witnessed a strong turnout of dignitaries and supporters.

The event followed BPF’s decisive comeback in the recently concluded BTC elections, where the party secured 28 out of 40 seats, enabling it to form the new council with a clear majority.

The Bodoland Territorial Council serves as the autonomous governing body for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which spans across four districts: Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several cabinet ministers, and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma from Tripura, among other notable attendees.

The formation of the new council marks BPF’s return to power in the region and sets the stage for a fresh administrative term in the BTR.