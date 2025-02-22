Assam: Businessman abducted from Bajali rescued in Bhutan

Pathsala: A team of police from Bongaigaon, Assam rescued a kidnapped Bajali-based businessman from the jungles of Bhutan.

The businessman was identified as Saibar Ali.

He was rescued from the jungles of Bhutan and two accused individuals were arrested.

The accused, identified as Rabiram Hemram of Chirang and Hakim Hazta of Kokrajhar, had demanded Rs 5 crore in ransom from Saibar’s wife.

According to reports, the two accused had lured Saibar to Bongaigaon with the promise of a contract, only to kidnap him.

They then contacted his wife, demanding Rs 5 crore in exchange for his safe release.

However, the family negotiated the amount down to Rs 30 lakh.

Upon receiving a missing complaint, Bajali police launched a thorough investigation and rescue operation.

The police successfully traced Saibar to the jungles of Bhutan, where they rescued him and apprehended the two accused.

Ajagwran Basumatary, Superintendent of Police, Bajali, confirmed the rescue and arrest, stating that further investigation is underway.