It seems the unforgettable swansongs are on the cards. Here we go, ODI stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are longer in the contention for the ICC rankings for batters as of on Wednesday, August 20.

The two former Indian skippers with an impeccable record in the 50-over format were shown the exit door from the ICC ODI rankings.

In fact, both Kohli and Rohit have retired from Tests and T20Is, but still nurture dreams to figure in the ODI format with an eye on the World Cup scheduled in 2027.

Incidentally, Kohli’s last ranking was 4th while Rohit stood at 2nd. Indian Test captain Shubman Gill retains his position at the top with 756 points.

Rohit and Kohli had last featured in an ODI in February this year at the Champions Trophy which India triumphed in.

It is shocking that the two invincible stars with enviable figures in ODIs are no longer part of the ICC rankings despite being around to take the greens for the country. Kohli sits atop with 51 ODI hundreds while Rohit has 32 tons to his credit.

According to BCCI sources, Kohli and Rohit may not feature in coach Gautam Gambhir’s scheme of things vis-a-vis the ODI World Cup with the rip Down Under set to be their farewell sojourn.

Now, it remains to be seen how future unravels for the two veteran cricketers who are staring down the twilight zone.