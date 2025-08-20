Guwahati: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday slammed Assam Police for summoning senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar of The Wire in connection with a sedition case, saying the state is “again in the news for all the wrong reasons.”

Another day , another reason when Assam is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness. This is not the Assam way. The people of Assam want a leadership that will build an Assam of their dreams. A bor Assam that will built on the foundation… https://t.co/dsyEmAlI0B — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 20, 2025

Reacting to the summons, Gogoi described Assam as being engulfed by “greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness,” and said such actions do not reflect the “Assam way.” He emphasized that the people of the state aspire for leadership that will build an “Assam of their dreams.”

“A greater Assam will be built on Assamese principles and sentiments, powered by the millions of talented and creative youth belonging to all ethnicities, religions, and linguistic backgrounds,” he added in a post on X.

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the crime branch of Guwahati City Police on August 22.

