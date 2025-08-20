Guwahati: Assamese filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap’s debut feature film, Kok Kok Kookkook, has been selected for the Vision Asia section of the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea.

Produced by the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, the film is described as a magic realist horror drama that explores the struggles of migrants searching for identity against the backdrop of a gritty yet scenic city.

Known for his distinctive blend of magic realism and poetic storytelling, Kashyap, previously recognized for his acclaimed short films, presents a deeply personal yet universally resonant story set in his hometown, Guwahati, Assam.

“This film is dedicated to the people of Assam, who once celebrated diversity without hesitation. I fear times and minds are changing,” Kashyap said. “I hope this film stands as a testament to my existence, and of those who fight for identity every day.”

An SRFTI alumnus, Kashyap developed the film as his final dissertation project under the mentorship of filmmaker Dominic Sangma. His short films have earned international acclaim, including screenings at global festivals and multiple awards.

The world premiere at Busan marks a significant milestone for both Kashyap and contemporary Assamese cinema, highlighting its growing recognition on the global stage.

The Vision Asia section at BIFF showcases innovative films from Korea and Asia, spotlighting bold, boundary-pushing works by emerging filmmakers representing the future of Asian cinema. The 30th Busan International Film Festival is scheduled from September 17 to 26, 2025.