Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state cabinet has approved a policy allowing shops and business establishments in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar to operate 24 hours a day.

Speaking at a press conference, CM Sarma stated, “In today’s cabinet meeting, we decided to permit round-the-clock business operations in these three cities.”

Additionally, he announced that members of the Moran community residing in Arunachal Pradesh would be eligible to receive Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) from the Assam government upon application. “A delegation from the Moran community recently met me to discuss their concerns. If they apply for PRC, we will grant it,” he assured.

The cabinet also approved a fund of Rs 262 crore for the construction of roads in tea garden areas to enhance infrastructure development.

Furthermore, the state government will commemorate the birth centenary of former Assam Chief Minister Golap Chandra Borbora, the first non-Congress CM of the state.

In another key decision, Sarma stated that National Health Mission (NHM) employees applying for positions in the state health department would not face any age restrictions.