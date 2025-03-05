Assam Cabinet approves two new private universities

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the establishment of two new private universities- EdTech Skills University and Maa Kamakhya National University, aimed at enhancing higher education and skill development in the state.

These universities will focus on industry-based education and research to better equip students for the workforce.

To improve regulation, the Cabinet has amended the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007, requiring private universities to obtain security clearance before receiving approval. The amendments also establish clear distinctions between private universities and specialized institutions to ensure compliance with state educational standards.

In a push to grow the electronics sector, the Cabinet introduced the Assam Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Policy, designed to attract investments and boost local manufacturing capabilities.

To support unemployed graduate and diploma engineers, the Cabinet has relaxed bidding rules for government projects. Bidders now need a net worth of 35% of the project value stated in the tender. If they don’t meet this requirement, they can form Special Joint Ventures (SJVs) with others, gaining access to construction equipment and technical support.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the inclusion of Engineered Bamboo Composite Materials in the Schedule of Rates (SOR) under the PWD (Building & National Highways).

As part of a push for eco-friendly infrastructure, it is now mandatory to use at least 5% bamboo-based materials in new public buildings, benefiting both the environment and Assam’s bamboo industry.