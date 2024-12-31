Assam: Cachar declares four villages child marriage-Free

Guwahati: Assam has made a significant stride in its fight against child marriage, with four villages in Cachar district officially declared child marriage-free under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative.

The villages—Rukni Part IV, Bhairabpur Part I, Rosekandy Grant I, and Rosekandy Grant II—took proactive steps to end this harmful practice.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the achievement, calling it a pivotal moment in the state’s commitment to girls’ empowerment.

On social media, he stated, “Assam has taken a firm stance against child marriage, and we are putting the last nail in the coffin of this social evil.”

He also commended the villages for leading by example, emphasizing that this success paves the way for a brighter future for girls in the state.

The government is focused on raising awareness and strengthening the enforcement of laws to protect children and prevent early marriages.