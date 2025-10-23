Guwahati: Assam’s Cachar Police have arrested the alleged mastermind of a major fake medical degree racket that has been operating for nearly two decades under the guise of alternative medicine.

The arrested individual was identified as Jayanta Prasad Das.

The arrest is the latest development in the district’s ongoing crackdown on quacks and fraudulent medical practices.

Confirming the arrest, Cachar Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta stated on Thursday that Das’s detention marked the 14th arrest related to the crackdown.

Investigations have revealed that Das ran an unrecognized medical institute called the National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), which issued fake medical degrees, including forged M.D. (Alternative Medicine) certificates.

Fraudulent qualifications were sold to unqualified individuals, allowing them to illegally practice medicine across the region.

“Das has never attended any recognized medical institution in India. His so-called degrees were obtained from unverified institutes in Bangladesh,” SSP Mahatta explained.

He further noted that they sold these fake credentials to unsuspecting individuals, enabling them to unlawfully pose as doctors and treat patients.

The arrest followed an investigation tied to Silchar P.S. Case No. 786/25, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The probe initially led to the arrest of Pulok Malakar, a fake doctor who obtained his fraudulent degree from NIMS.

Authorities discovered that Das operated a well-organized criminal network that produced and distributed these counterfeit medical credentials.

NIMS issued certificates that were not recognized by the National Medical Council (NMC) or any other statutory medical bodies.

“Pulok Malakar was just a small link in a much larger chain. Das is the true mastermind behind this operation,” an official close to the investigation stated.

The network exploited public trust and endangered countless lives by allowing untrained individuals to handle critical medical situations.

The investigation has also revealed that Das’s operation severely damaged public confidence in the healthcare system, posing significant risks to patient safety and public health.

“This network not only endangered lives but undermined the integrity of the healthcare system,” SSP Mahatta added.

The police have presented Das before the court and remanded him to custody for further questioning.

Investigators believe the fraudulent network extends beyond the Cachar district, with more arrests likely as authorities track down individuals involved with NIMS.

The arrest marks a major step forward in dismantling Assam’s most persistent quack network, which for years deceived the public and exploited the desperation of job-seekers under the false banner of “alternative medicine.”