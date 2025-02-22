Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated a Campa and Beverages bottling plant at Changsari on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The plant is a joint venture between Reliance Consumer Products Limited, a subsidiary of the Reliance Group, and local enterprise Jericho Foods and Beverages.

Sarma hailed the inauguration as a milestone for Assam, emphasizing the importance of Reliance’s investment of approximately Rs 250 crores.

He stated that the project is expected to create 300 direct jobs and nearly 1,000 indirect jobs, demonstrating Assam’s growing industrial appeal.

Chief Minister Sarma in his speech talked about the Assam government’s success in securing investment agreements worth approximately Rs 40,000 crores, many of which are now coming to fruition.

He cited the launch of Advantage Assam 2.0 as a key factor in attracting major players like Tata Electronics, which is establishing a semiconductor unit, and the expansion of Jericho Foods and Beverages.

Sarma announced that the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, scheduled for February 25 and 26th, is expected to attract over Rs 1 lakh crore in investments.

He anticipates the participation of leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani and the Chairman of Tata Sons.

Addressing the soft drinks market, Sarma encouraged support for the revitalized Indian brand, Campa Cola. He pointed out its affordability, being priced at almost half the cost of its main competitors, and expressed his belief that it can compete with global giants.