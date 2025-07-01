Imphal: The Indian Army, in coordination with paramilitary forces and civil police, apprehended one activist of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (Prepak-Pro), along with an explosive, a communication device, and a two-wheeler.

During intelligence-based operations jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP in the hinted areas of Charangpat Mamang Leikai under Thoubal Police Station, Thoubal district, the security forces arrested the Prepak cadre on Monday, a defence wing statement reported on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They later identified the arrested person as Khundongbam Kalambiya Singh, also known as Atomba (19), a resident of Heirok Part-II, Bazar.

The police said that he was involved in extortion from the general public, threatening them, kidnapping, and other prejudicial activities in the Thoubal area.

The team seized one 36mm high-explosive hand grenade, one mobile phone, one SIM card, and one black Bajaj Pulsar from his possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The reports stated that the security forces launched the operations in the hill and valley districts, namely Jiribam, Bishnupur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West, over the past week.

The forces apprehended eight cadres from hill- and valley-based groups and recovered 43 weapons, including five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores, the report added.

The team handed over the apprehended cadres to the Manipur Police.