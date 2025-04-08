Assam: CDPO arrested in Kokrajhar for disproportionate assets

Guwahati: Surjya Baruah, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Debitola under the Parbhatjhora subdivision in Kokrajhar district of Assam, has been arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on charges of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

The arrest came after a surprise raid was conducted by the Vigilance Cell on Monday afternoon at Baruah’s rented residence on NS Road in Dhubri.

The operation, which began around 4 PM, involved intense questioning and led to the seizure of several important documents from the premises.

Following the raid, Baruah was taken to Guwahati for further interrogation. His arrest is the result of a long-running investigation into allegations of corruption and financial irregularities.

Earlier, on January 20, 2025, the Vigilance Cell had carried out extensive raids at Baruah’s residences located in Jayanagar and Bhangagarh in Guwahati.

These searches led to the recovery of Rs 45.77 lakh in unaccounted cash, over 10 tolas of gold ornaments, four high-end vehicles, a .32 caliber pistol along with live ammunition, as well as several bank-related and incriminating documents.

The Vigilance Cell is continuing its probe to uncover the full extent of Baruah’s assets and determine the sources of his unexplained wealth.