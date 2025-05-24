Assam certifies five hospitals to establish surrogacy and ART clinics

Guwahati: Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday issued certificates to five hospitals, officially authorizing them to establish surrogacy and ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) clinics in the state.

The certified institutions include Apollo Fertility, Down Town Hospital, GMCH Fertility and IVF Centre, and The Institute of Human Reproduction in Guwahati, along with Swasti Hospital in Rangia.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: 10 hospitalized after consuming wild mushroom in Lakhimpur

These facilities are now permitted to set up ART clinics, ART banks, and surrogacy clinics under government oversight.

“This marks a new era of ethical assisted reproduction in Assam,” said Minister Singhal, emphasizing that the initiative will ensure the surrogacy process is transparent, accountable, and in full compliance with national laws.

The move is aligned with the Union government’s implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, along with their respective rules notified in 2022.

Also Read: Assam minister announces 40000 government jobs for youths

In keeping with these directives, Assam had earlier formed the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board and the Appropriate Authority for ART and Surrogacy in December 2023.

Minister Singhal added that certifying these institutions is a vital step toward providing hope to couples struggling with infertility. “Our goal is to offer a safe, ethical, and accessible path to parenthood for those in need,” he said.