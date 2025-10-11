Guwahati: The Public Works (Roads) Department (PWRD), Government of Assam, has announced a temporary closure of the Chandmari Flyover in Guwahati for three nights to carry out essential bearing replacement and maintenance work.

According to an official notification from the Executive Engineer of the New Guwahati Territorial Road Division, the flyover stretch between Guwahati Commerce College traffic point and Chandmari traffic point will remain closed from 10 PM to 6 AM on October 13, 15, and 17, 2025.

During this period, all vehicles will be diverted through alternative routes, including Rajgarh–Pub Sarania Road, MT Road–Bamunimaidan Railway Colony Road, Mathgaria–Noonmati Road, and Krishnagar–Milanpur Road.

Commuters have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and follow the traffic diversions to minimize inconvenience.

The notification has been shared with the Chief Engineer (PWD Roads), Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, to ensure smooth coordination and traffic management.

The PWRD emphasized that the bearing replacement is vital to maintain the structural integrity and longevity of the Chandmari Flyover, a key arterial route in the city.

The department assured residents that all necessary precautions will be taken to complete the maintenance work within the scheduled period and avoid prolonged disruption to traffic.