Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken on Shyamkanu Mahanta, alleging that he exploited Zubeen Garg all for personal gains while simultaneously running an anti-Modi campaign during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Sarma said, “I always said Zubeen was a great asset, but certain people used him for their own benefit. I personally told Zubeen this, and I also mentioned it in public gatherings. Zubeen should never be compared to ordinary individuals; artists live and think on a higher plane.”

CM Sarma also raised his fingers at his political allegiance, “Go through every single post by Shyamkanu Mahanta during the last MP elections, he consistently criticized Prime Minister Modi, predicted BJP’s defeat, and ran an online campaign against us. Even today, people are questioning the same group I had warned about years ago.”

And he added, “Whether it is Rongali or the NE Festival, Mahanta does not embody the true culture of Assam,” he said, adding that he had never personally interacted with Mahanta.