Guwahati: Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, has canceled all Class 11 exams from March 24 to 29, covering 36 subjects, due to multiple reports of paper leaks.

The decision follows the earlier leak of the Higher Secondary first-year Mathematics paper, originally scheduled for March 21.

The leak prompted authorities to cancel the exam and file a police complaint.

The authorities scheduled the Class 11 Higher Secondary first-year examinations to begin on March 6 and continue until March 29.

Minister Pegu announced the cancellation of the remaining exams, citing the breach of protocol and the leak of question papers.

He stated in a post on X, “Due to reports of question paper leaks, the remaining subjects of the HS First Year Examination 2025, scheduled from March 24 to 29, stand canceled. Further actions will be decided at the Board meeting on March 24.”

Pegu explained that 18 schools, including three government institutions, broke the security seal a day before the exam, leading to the leak of the Mathematics paper.

ASSEB suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts for violating the security protocols, and the state government will take action against the three provincialized schools involved.

The authorities have filed FIRs and barred these schools from admitting Class 11 students for the 2025–26 academic year.

Ranjan Kumar Das, the Controller of Examinations at ASSEB, confirmed that all school inspectors and principals had returned the sealed packets for the canceled Mathematics paper.

Following the cancellation of the exam, the authorities called off all remaining exams from March 24 to March 29.

Das added that the police filed FIRs at the CID Headquarters in Guwahati and would file 18 additional cases at various police stations across the state.

He clarified that not all 18 centers were responsible for the leak, with only one or two centers likely involved.

The police will conduct a detailed investigation to identify the culprits.

In another incident, authorities canceled the Class 9 English annual exam in Barpeta district last week after the leak of its question paper on social media.