Imphal: Central security forces, in coordination with the Manipur police anti-extortion unit, have unearthed a well-organized network of illegal taxation on transport and commercial vehicles, which was reportedly controlled by a cadre of the United National Liberation Front – Pambei group.

The UNLF-P is currently under the peace pact with the governments at the centre and state.

The police reported that the racket first came to light when the Anti-extortion Team of the Imphal West district police arrested an alleged activist of the UNLF-P.

The joint team, after getting a piece of credible information, conducted a swift operation and arrested one active cadre of UNLF (Pambei), namely, Oinam Roshan Singh (20).

He is a resident of Moidangpok Awang Leikai, and currently resides at the New Keithelmanbi under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West District, for his anti-social activities.

He was arrested from Khumbong Bazar under the Patsoi police station in Imphal West District on Saturday.

The police reported that the arrestee is directly involved in collecting money from the Tata trucks plying along NH-37 linking Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam district headquarters at Khumbong Bazar in Imphal West district.

Police seized 3 Mobile handsets, along with three SIM cards and a sum of Rs. 2,500 extorted from Tata trucks plying on this NH.

The police report added that the arrested individual and recovered item have been presented to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.