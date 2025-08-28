Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a college student for allegedly murdering a Class 9 student from Assam.

The accused has been identified as Daba Norbu Sona of Mechuka in Arunachal.

The incident took place at the victim’s father’s quarters in Arunachal’s Naharlagun.

Police said the accused reportedly got into a heated argument with the victim, which escalated into a fatal confrontation. Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the altercation.

According to sources, the two had a personal dispute, and the confrontation turned violent. Family members claim that the disagreement stemmed from an issue involving cannabis.

The victim’s sister told the media that Daba Norbu Sona, a long-time friend of her brother, informed the family about the killing.

“Norbu called us last night and confessed that he had killed my brother after they had argued over cannabis. They’ve known each other since 2004,” she said, demanding strict punishment for the accused.

The police have launched a detailed investigation and assured the family that they will ensure justice is served.