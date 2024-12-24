Dibrugarh: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Tuesday announced the construction of a residential colony at the medical college.

The Chief Minister stated that the colony, which is estimated to cost Rs 300 crore, will provide accommodation for the hospital staff, thereby enhancing the overall infrastructure and facilities at the AMCH.

During his visit to the AMCH, Chief Minister Sarma held a review meeting with the medical college authorities to assess the existing facilities and infrastructure. AMCH Principal Dr Sanjeeb Kakati provided a detailed presentation on the functioning of the medical college.

The Chief Minister also chaired a road safety meeting at the CM’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh. The meeting was attended by top officials including Director General of Police GP Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, and Commissioners of 9 upper Assam districts. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of road safety and directed the police to maintain a tight vigil until January 15 to prevent road accidents during the New Year celebrations

He specifically highlighted the need to crack down on drunk driving and rash driving to ensure the safety of commuters.

