Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a four-day official visit to Bhutan, met with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday to discuss strengthening the historical ties between Assam and Bhutan, as well as advancing collaborative efforts between the two regions.

The discussion also focussed on fostering Bhutan’s development, enhancing the welfare of its people and promoting broader regional economic development.

CM Sarma, in another meeting with Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Togbay, discussed matters of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen trade partnerships between Assam and Bhutan.

He highlighted that Assam and Bhutan have long-standing economic connections, maintained through seven established trade routes, emphasising the enduring nature of their ties.

In the course of their discussions, Sarma assured the Bhutanese leadership of the Assam government’s steadfast commitment and cooperation in bolstering trade infrastructure along the Assam-Bhutan border.

He emphasised the creation of additional trade routes to facilitate trade and commerce in line with the needs of Bhutanese traders.

Sarma also highlighted Assam’s efforts to strengthen road connectivity, particularly between Kokrajhar and Gelephu.