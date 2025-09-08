Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, September 8, 2025, announced that 18 Bangladeshi infiltrators had been sent back, reiterating that strict measures are being taken to prevent illegal immigrants from returning to the state.

Addressing comments on his previous social media posts, Sarma wrote on X, “I’ve read the comments in my previous posts on these pushbacks where people have suggested a lot of things. Be assured, we are doing everything in protocol to ensure that these infiltrators don’t come back again in Assam. 18 of them PUSHED BACK last night.” He did not specify the district from which the individuals were deported.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2025

This follows his September 3 post, in which he announced that 13 infiltrators had been sent back, adding, “While some deal with Kangaroos, we have to deal with…. Anyway, our vigil remains strong as we have PUSHED BACK another 13 illegal infiltrators, who were apprehended in Barpeta, back to Bangladesh.”

Assam shares a 267.5 km international border with Bangladesh across the districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar.

The Assam Police have launched a statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi nationals residing without valid documents. More than 450 alleged infiltrators have been deported in recent months as part of this ongoing operation.