Guwahati: Three BJP leaders from Manipur, including two former MLAs, joined the Congress during a function at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, the party announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Former BJP legislators Y. Surchandra Singh (Kakching) and L. Radhakishore Singh (Oinam), along with senior party leader Uttamkumar Ningthoujam, formally switched to the Congress in the presence of AICC Manipur in-charge Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K. Meghachandra Singh.

Explaining their move, the Congress stated that the leaders left the BJP due to growing dissatisfaction over the party’s handling of the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The statement emphasized that their decision reflected rising confidence in the Congress’s ability to restore peace, ensure stability, and offer inclusive governance in the state.

Ulaka welcomed the three leaders into the party and expressed confidence in their contributions. He said their political and professional experience would significantly strengthen the Congress in Manipur.

