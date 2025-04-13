Assam CM inaugurates Northeast's first robotic surgery facility at GMC

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, inaugurates North East India’s first ever onco-robotic surgery facility at the Guwahati Medical College, with centre’s allocation of Rs 15 crore for the machine.

Amidst the inauguration of the facility, the Chief Minister announced that the state has planned to launch a similar facility in Silchar and Dibrugarh.

Chief Minister Sarma on his official social media handle X stated that the state launched the facility amid the Bohag celebration to offer low-cost, highly precise, and least invasive oncological surgical procedures through MADE IN INDIA machinery.

Assam is beginning Bohag celebrations by dedicating North East India’s first ever onco-robotic surgery facility at the Guwahati Medical College.



CM Sarma further stated that the government has been creating manpower to operate high-end medical tech in the state.

Following the development, the state has planned to begin nursing colleges in all cancer hospitals that will offer programs in both English, Japanese, and foreign languages, the Chief Minister added.





