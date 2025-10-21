Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Baksa district to meet those injured in the violent clashes that broke out outside the Baksa District Jail on October 15.

The Chief Minister personally handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to injured civilians Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita as financial assistance for their ongoing medical treatment.

The clash injured at least 21 people, including 10 police personnel, several journalists, and multiple civilians.

According to police officials, tensions flared when a convoy carrying the five prime accused in the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg arrived at the Baksa District Jail under heavy security.

Security personnel were transferring the accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya, when an agitated crowd gathered at the jail gates.

Eyewitnesses reported that the mob pelted stones at the convoy, damaged several police vehicles, and injured multiple people, including a female police officer.

One police vehicle suffered major damage after its windows were shattered in the attack.

Security personnel quickly responded, launching a baton charge to disperse the mob and restore order.

Police detained several protesters at the scene and have since established a tight security cordon around the jail to prevent further violence.

Officials confirmed that they are now holding all five accused inside the jail’s newly upgraded high-security unit under strict surveillance.

During his visit, CM Sarma reviewed the law-and-order situation and instructed district authorities to ensure the restoration of peace and normalcy.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing medical and legal support to all victims of the violence.

The Baksa incident marks one of the most volatile episodes in the ongoing unrest over the death of Zubeen Garg, which has sparked statewide protests, public anger, and speculation.

Zubeen Garg, a legendary Assamese singer, died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, under mysterious circumstances at the age of 52.