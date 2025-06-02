Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the severely flood-affected areas of Lakhimpur district and announced an inquiry into the alleged unannounced release of water from NEEPCO’s hydroelectric dam at Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma inspected the worst-hit Aamtola region under the North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle and Pachnoi under the Nowboicha Revenue Circle. At Nagargaon near Panigaon, he examined a breached section of the ring bund and interacted with residents sheltering on the embankment. The Chief Minister assured them of immediate aid and long-term support.

Addressing media at the site, he announced a plan to drain floodwaters into a nearby rivulet with villagers’ consent, followed by repair work on the damaged embankment. “We will begin reconstruction as soon as the water recedes, prioritizing the needs of indigenous communities,” he stated. “I feel personally responsible for their suffering, and immediate relief and repair work will begin tomorrow.”

The Chief Minister also visited Pachnoi, meeting displaced residents braving heavy rains on the Ranganadi embankment. He inspected the flood-damaged Dejoo-Pachnoi road under the Assam Mala scheme and the broken embankment at Borbeel, promising comprehensive recovery efforts.

Earlier in the day, Sarma held a meeting with officials of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) at Lilabari airport, soon after his arrival. He questioned the unannounced release of water from the Panyor Hydro Electric Project (PHEP) in Yazali, which is believed to have triggered the flash floods in downstream areas of Aamtola and Pachnoi. He demanded a detailed report from NEEPCO and confirmed that an official inquiry has been initiated. “If NEEPCO is found guilty, strict action will follow,” Sarma affirmed.

The meeting was attended by ministers Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Lakhimpur remains dire. According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIM), 101 revenue villages under four Revenue Circles have been inundated, affecting over 46,600 people.

The floods have damaged 251 hectares of agricultural land, washed away 450 cattle, and destroyed 70 homes. Three relief camps have been set up by the district administration, currently housing 425 people, including 12 lactating mothers.