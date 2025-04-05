Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the longstanding boundary disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are poised for complete resolution under the current state governments.

Speaking at the 59th central celebration of the Mopin Festival in Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh, CM Sarma emphasized the strong relationship between the two states.

“Under the present dispensation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the border disputes between the two states will be resolved completely,” he stated.

The Mopin Festival, a harvest celebration of the Galo tribe, provided the backdrop for CM Sarma’s remarks.

He praised the festival as a testament to Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting its traditions, spiritual significance, and community unity.

“The festival contributed to enrich heritage with deep-rooted traditions, spiritual reverence and joyous celebrations. This sacred harvest festival of the Galo community embodies prosperity, unity and gratitude towards nature,” he said.

CM Sarma also acknowledged the transformative development underway in the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He credited initiatives like “Transformation through Transportation” and the “Act East Policy” for improving connectivity, infrastructure, and economic integration, positioning the region as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Reflecting on the bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, CM Sarma referenced the legendary singer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

He announced that the centenary celebrations of Dr. Hazarika’s birth anniversary in 2026 would be jointly held in both states, acknowledging the singer’s deep connection to Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Minister of Cultural Affairs Disanglu Pul, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kento Jini, MLA Topin Ete, CEM Tuliram Ronghang, and other dignitaries.