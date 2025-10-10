Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 10 predicted that the Miya community would emerge as the largest demographic group in the state, with their population expected to reach approximately 38 percent in the next census.

Addressing a public gathering in Dibrugarh, Sarma stated, “Once the census results are released, they will show the Miya community’s share has increased to 38 percent. Any statistical projection will confirm that they are on track to become the state’s largest community, and that is the reality.”

He emphasized the need to maintain pressure on Miya Muslims to ensure the security of Assam’s indigenous communities.

Sarma also urged the introduction of new legislation in the state assembly aimed at protecting indigenous Assamese interests.

Highlighting his administration’s ongoing land and eviction campaigns, the Chief Minister noted that eviction notices had already been issued in regions like Goalpara and Behali.

“We are not halting our efforts. The crackdown on illegal encroachments will persist,” he added.

Sarma’s comments sparked intense political reactions.

Critics accused him of promoting division, while supporters praised his firm position on preserving the state’s cultural and demographic balance.