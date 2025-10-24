Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that voters will likely support the BJP in the 2026 assembly elections due to his government’s handling of the Zubeen Garg case.

He also accused opposition parties of using the issue to target Hindus.

Speaking to the media in Silchar on October 24, Sarma explained that the public would back the BJP because his government ensured that Garg’s body was returned from Singapore, organized a dignified funeral, and initiated an investigation aimed at achieving justice. “We will give the charge sheet and justice to Zubeen Garg,” he remarked.

The chief minister emphasized that the case would not be used for political gain. “I will keep Zubeen Garg 1,000 km away from politics. I am not seeking votes by the name of Zubeen Garg,” he stressed, adding that if voters did choose the BJP due to Garg, it would be because the government handles the situation.

Sarma criticized opposition parties, accusing them of using the singer’s name to target a specific community. “They are running a campaign in Assam against the Hindu community using Zubeen’s name, led by the Congress and their allies,” he claimed.

He also addressed Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, accusing him of fueling communal tensions rather than opposing the BJP constructively. “Akhil Gogoi is not opposing the BJP. He is igniting sentiments against the Hindu people,” Sarma alleged.

Sarma questioned the opposition’s stance on Garg’s identity, asking why they denied his Assamese and Hindu background. “They claim Zubeen had no caste, but wasn’t he Assamese? They say Zubeen had no religion. Why? Wasn’t he Hindu?” he said.

Confident in the BJP’s prospects for the upcoming elections, Sarma dismissed any potential political fallout from the controversy.

“People like Akhil Gogoi cannot harm the BJP using Zubeen Garg’s name. The BJP will surely win the election, but they are plotting against the Hindu community,” he concluded.