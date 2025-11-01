Guwahati: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is “unfit” to lead the state, a day after the BJP leader alleged that Gogoi was a “Pakistani agent planted by a foreign power”.

Retaliating to Sarma’s comments, Gogoi expressed “the remarks exposed the chief minister’s “growing fear of losing power”. He also questioned the timing of the accusations, pointing out that they came on the same day the late singer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale was released.”

“Yesterday, when the entire state was watching Zubeen Garg perform for the last time, the chief minister’s comments showed his growing fear of losing power,” Gogoi posted on X, adding that “Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya has lost credibility.”

Also Read: Assam: Adani Power emerges as lowest bidder for 3.2 GW coal power project

Sarma has claimed that Gogoi has links with Pakistan through his British wife, insisting he possesses evidence to support the charge.

The chief minister reiterated the allegations on Friday, calling the Congress MP a “Pakistani agent” and asserting that he was “planted by a foreign power”.

Gogoi, who is also the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, dismissed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated, saying they reveal the chief minister’s desperation.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures, died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. His death sparked widespread mourning, prompting the state government to form a Special Investigation Team under the CID to probe the circumstances.

Roi Roi Binale (Tears Still Flow), the singer’s final film, opened to packed theatres across Assam and other Indian cities on Friday.