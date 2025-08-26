Guwahati : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that a Shoot at Sight order will remain in effect in Dhubri until the conclusion of Durga Puja celebrations.

“Dhuburit kunu utpat nay, gandogol nohoy…. There is no disruption or chaos in Dhubri . There will be problem if anyone disrupts. We have not withdrawn order. At the time of Durga Puja also there will be Shoot-at-sight order for miscreants,” Sarma said.

He was talking to reporters at Parbatjhora in Kokrajhar district under BTR where he attended several election campaigns.

The directive aims to ensure the safety of the region’s Sanatan Dharma community, who are in the minority, amid rising concerns over extremist threats.

Speaking to reporters at Parbatjhora in Kokrajhar, within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Chief Minister emphasised that protecting minority communities from radical elements is a top priority for the state government.

“Here, followers of Sanatan Dharma are a minority, and safeguarding them from extremist threats is our foremost responsibility,” Sarma stated.

Authorities have confirmed that additional security measures will be deployed, including heightened police patrolling, checkpoints at strategic locations and round-the-clock monitoring of sensitive areas in Dhubri.

The state government has also called for community cooperation to maintain law and order during the festive period.

The announcement comes amid rising communal sensitivities in parts of Assam, where festival periods have historically witnessed sporadic unrest.

By implementing stringent measures, the administration hopes to ensure that devotees can celebrate Durga Puja peacefully and without fear.

The Chief Minister concluded by urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately, asserting that the government would take decisive action against any threats to public safety.

In Dhubri Muslims are in majority.

Communal tensions are often recorded in the district.