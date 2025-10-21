Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the ongoing protests over the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg had strayed from their purpose and now served political interests.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma stated, “If I resign today, 50 percent of the protests will end immediately. And if Gaurav Gogoi becomes Chief Minister, the remaining 50 percent will also stop.”

He declared, “This movement is not about giving justice to Zubeen,” and urged people to distinguish between true admirers of the late singer and those exploiting his name for political gain.

“The fans who loved Zubeen during his lifetime were different. After his passing, a new group has emerged, people who once criticised him at every step,” Sarma remarked, calling on genuine fans to unite peacefully for the right cause.

Addressing the violence in Baksa, Sarma said many local youths had fled the area after the clashes and appealed to them to return.

“They must come back. The government won’t take any action if they voluntarily appear before the police and record their statements,” he assured.

Sarma accused certain sections of the media of spreading exaggerated and misleading reports, which, he said, further intensified tensions.

“Some outlets circulated highly exaggerated stories that provoked unrest,” he added.

Responding to misinformation about environmental concerns, Sarma clarified, “No trees were cut down at the site linked to Zubeen Garg’s work. Every tree remains alive and well. I personally guaranteed Zubeen that the trees would be preserved. The reports about tree felling are false and misleading,” he stressed.

In an effort to preserve and promote Zubeen Garg’s legacy, Sarma announced that the government would complete all unfinished projects initiated by the singer.

He also declared plans to establish music schools and colleges in every constituency and to install statues of Zubeen Garg across Assam.

Reaffirming his faith in the legal system, Sarma said, “Even if the government errs, the judiciary will not. The High Court has already taken up the investigation, and the police will soon submit the report to the court.”

He further revealed that a Fast Track Court would hear the case and urged people to remain patient and trust the judicial process.

“The government’s commitment to truth and justice remains absolute,” Sarma concluded. “We will honour Zubeen’s memory not with violence, but with the music, peace, and unity he always stood for.”

Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer, died in Singapore on 19th September 2025 while swimming in the sea under mysterious circumstances at the age of 52.