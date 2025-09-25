Digboi: Assam BJP MLA Suren Phukan on Wednesday visited the residence of Daulat Phukan, a deceased trainee, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The family continues to struggle financially after selling their residential land to cover Phukan’s medical treatment in Dibrugarh before his death.

Taking serious note of the situation, the MLA inspected the site office of Purvanchal Building Pvt. Ltd., the firm tasked with constructing the Digboi–Bordumsa road under the state government’s flagship Assam Mala project.

He instructed the staff to immediately stop all construction activities until the company provides adequate financial compensation to the deceased’s family.

Launched in 2021, the Assam Mala project, modeled on the Bharatmala scheme, aims to upgrade road infrastructure and improve connectivity and transport efficiency across the state.

However, several stretches, including the Digboi–Bordumsa link, have faced delays, safety issues, and fatal incidents, fueling public anger and protests against contractors.

Speaking to The NeNow on Thursday evening, the site in charge of the Digboi project confirmed that the company had earlier offered Rs 4 lakh as compensation.

However, the deceased’s family rejected the offer, stating it was insufficient to meet their demands.

“I’ve already informed the contractor in Guwahati about the MLA’s visit and his instructions,” said the site in-charge. “But I haven’t received any response or directive from the authorities yet.”

Amid the impasse, anger is growing among local student bodies and organizations. An activist from the AJYCP warned of further agitation, stating:

“If the issue remains unresolved by Friday morning, we will resume our protest at Pengaree Charali.”