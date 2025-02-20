Guwahati: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was assaulted by masked assailants at Rupahihat in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday while en route to a party workers’ meeting in Gunabari.

Eyewitnesses said a group of individuals, their faces concealed with black cloth, confronted Hussain’s convoy, waving black flags before launching a physical attack at Natun Bazar in Rupahihat.

The assailants also targeted the MP’s bodyguard, prompting security personnel to fire warning shots into the air to disperse the crowd and secure Hussain’s safety. No serious injuries were reported.

Local police confirmed the incident has sparked tensions in the area, with police intensifying patrols and initiating an investigation to identify the attackers.

“The situation is under control, and we are committed to ensuring such acts of violence are swiftly addressed,” said a senior police official.

Dhubri MP Hussain, unharmed in the attack, condemned the assault as “an attempt to intimidate democratic processes” and urged calm among supporters. The Congress party has demanded a thorough probe into the security lapse.

Further updates are awaited.