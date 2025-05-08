Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is facing internal chaos as party spokesperson Debajit Deka unleashed a series of incendiary remarks against party leadership, while openly flaunting his ties with the RSS and Bajrang Dal, prompting demands for disciplinary action and raising serious questions about dual loyalty within the party.

Deka’s outbursts occurred through messages posted in the party’s official media WhatsApp group, where he publicly criticized AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, stating, “Whether our Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh or previous leaders, all have to be changed.” He further claimed credit for pushing for leadership changes and said he was preparing to meet Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to present “the real history of Congress in Assam.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, his remarks took a darker turn when he declared: “If any leader or office bearer is working as Himanta’s agent, I will leave the Congress party and cut his throat, no matter how big a leader he is. BJP leaders have already threatened me. If anybody is spying for Himanta, I’ll slit his throat.”

The APCC was forced to act, with general secretary (organization) Rupak Das issuing Deka a show cause notice on May 2, demanding a reply within 24 hours. However, party insiders say this is too little, too late.

Deka also identified himself as a former Bajrang Dal coordinator and current RSS member, stating: “I am also national general secretary of Sanatan Dharma Jagaran Manch.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This revelation adds fuel to internal party concerns, especially as top Congress leaders like Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly called for a purge of “dual-loyalty” individuals. At a public event in Ahmedabad on April 9, Gogoi stressed the need to reward party loyalty and discipline. Rahul Gandhi has similarly warned that members with “one foot in Congress and one in another party” should be expelled.

Yet, the APCC has remained largely silent even as such individuals allegedly continue undermining the party from within.

Debajit Deka is no stranger to controversy. In 2019, he made headlines for leading a group that allegedly harassed Muslim youth in Barpeta, falsely accusing them of chanting pro-Pakistan slogans. The incident was widely condemned after a video surfaced showing the youths being coerced into shouting “Jai Shri Ram” under duress, posted from Deka’s profile under the title of “Ram Sena Supremo.”

Despite his inflammatory history and extreme remarks, the APCC has yet to decisively sever ties, further muddying its internal credibility ahead of crucial political battles.