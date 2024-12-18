Guwahati: A Congress worker died on Wednesday during a protest in Assam‘s capital Guwahati, allegedly after the police fired tear gas shells. The deceased has been identified as Mridul Islam.

The protest, organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), was met with police action, including tear gas shelling, which allegedly led to the incident.

Islam, an advocate by profession, participated in the protest and was exposed to tear gas.

Though Islam was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

The protest, part of the nationwide “Raj Bhavan Chalo” demonstration, saw hundreds of Congress members and supporters marching towards the Raj Bhavan.

The protest was carried out regarding several issues, including installation of smart metres, the BJP-led government’s refusal to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament, corruption allegations against the Adani Group, and the proposed “One Nation, One Election” Bill.

As the protesters marched towards the Raj Bhavan, they were stopped by police near the IOCL water intake plant in the Kharguli area.

In an effort to disperse the crowd, the police resorted to firing tear gas shells, which allegedly led to Islam’s death.

In the aftermath, several top Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and senior leader Ripun Bora, among others, were taken into police custody.

Several journalists covering the protest also sustained injuries, with many still experiencing difficulty breathing.