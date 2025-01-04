Assam: Cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2 crore seized in Cachar

Guwahati: A huge consignment of contraband cough syrup bottles was seized in Cachar, Assam on Friday evening.

A team of Cachar Police based on an input intercepted a truck near the Damcherra area in Cachar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On checking the suspected vehicle the police found around 11,100 bottles of codeine-based cough syrups that are banned in Assam as well as other parts of the country.

Also Read: Assam group approaches Meghalaya CM over Mawjymbuin Cave issue

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the seized cough syrups were worth Rs 2 crore.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, there were no details shared regarding any arrests during the operation.

It may be mentioned that such cough syrups are banned in Assam due to their misuse and potential for addiction.

Also Read: Assam: Man killed in rhino attack in Kaziranga

Specifically, Codeine-based cough syrups have been seized by the Assam Police in large quantities over the years.

Due to the ban status, their illegal trade and use have increased.

The reason behind the ban is largely attributed to the syrup’s potential for abuse and addiction.

Codeine is an opioid, and its prolonged use or misuse can lead to dependence.