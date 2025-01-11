Assam: Death toll in Umrangso coal mine tragedy rises to four

Haflong: Two more bodies were recovered from the flooded mine at Umrangso in Dima Hasao, Assam on Saturday after a gruelling rescue effort over the last five days.

The identity of the duo is yet to be ascertained, till the filing of this report.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security forces have cordoned off the area and strictly prohibited video and photography to ensure smooth operations.

With this, the total recoveries tolls to four, while five more trapped miners are to be rescued.

Earlier, this morning body of 26-year-old trapped miner Lijan Magar was fished out of the flooded mine while the first lifeless body of Nepalese miner Ganga Bahadur Sreth was recovered on Wednesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!