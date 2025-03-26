Assam: Debabrata Saikia meets detained Congress leader in North Lakhimpur Jail

North Lakhimpur: Leader of Opposition Party, Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday, met the detained Congress leader Reetam Singh in North Lakhimpur Jail.

He met the detained leader along with a team of Congress workers from the Lakhimpur district.

Speaking to the Reporters at Rajeev Bhawan in North Lakhimpur Debabrata Saikia said that justice would prevail in his case as the Gauhati High Court would hear his bail petition on Thursday.

He further said that police could not take any action in the case for which they accused Singh unless they conclusively proved it.

Describing Reetam Singh as a brilliant person with higher academic credentials, Saikia said that he had advised him to make social media posts on issues that matter state and nation instead on personal issues.

The leader of the opposition also condemned the act of Assam police and the way how they arrested journalist Dilwar Mazumdar in Guwahati.