Guwahati: The Assam government has declared a seven-day state mourning in honor of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all state government establishments, and all official entertainment programs will be canceled during the mourning period.

The state mourning will begin on December 26, 2024, and continue until January 1, 2025. “As a mark of respect to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister of India, the Government of Assam will observe a period of seven-day state mourning from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025. During this period, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all state government establishments, and all official entertainment programs are canceled,” the chief minister posted on X.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away in Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92.

He served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was a Rajya Sabha member representing Assam for five consecutive terms, from 1991 to 2019.

His residence in Guwahati was a rented ground-floor apartment in the house of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, located in the Sarumotoria area.

Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly and son of Hiteswar Saikia, expressed his grief and mentioned that he was on his way to Delhi from Belgaum to pay his respects to the former prime minister.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other political leaders across Assam have also expressed their condolences on the passing of Dr. Singh.