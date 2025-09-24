Guwahati: In a major victory against the narco-network threatening Northeast India, Assam Police has carried out one of the biggest drug busts in recent times.

The operation, executed with precision by Cachar Police, has sent shockwaves across the smuggling chain that often exploits Assam’s borders with neighbouring States.

“Drugs bust worth ?90 crore In an anti-narcotics op, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and seized 3 lakh YABA tablets. 2 peddlers have been arrested & the only high they will now experience is in jail. @assampolice #AssamAgainstDrugs,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X on Wednesday.

The consignment, valued at a staggering ?90 crore in the international market, was concealed in a vehicle crossing into Cachar district.

Alert personnel, acting on intelligence, intercepted the transport and unearthed the massive cache of YABA tablets a dangerous methamphetamine-based narcotic flooding the region.

Two traffickers have been arrested, and investigations are underway to trace the wider network of suppliers, financiers, and cross-border links. Authorities believe the seizure is not only a financial blow to drug cartels but also a psychological strike against those attempting to exploit Assam as a transit hub.

This latest crackdown underscores the Sarma government’s zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics, with the state continuing its relentless war to safeguard youth from the grip of addiction.