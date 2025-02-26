Dibrugarh: Thousands of devotees visited the historical Raidongia Dol in of Dibrugarh’s Lezai-Khalkhowa area of Assam during Shivratri.

Built in 1750 by Ahom King Swargadeo Parmatta Singha, the Raidongia Dol, located just 22 km from Dibrugarh, holds significant religious value.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Each year, Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun according to the Hindu calendar.

During the Ahom period, roads connected Raidongia Dol to Gargaon and the present Dhemaji. The road to Gargaon still exists today.

A local resident said, “Every year during Shivratri, we come to Raidongia Dol to pray for the health and well-being of our family and citizens. I urge the Assam government to preserve this historical site.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In Dibrugarh, devotees also gathered at the 200-year-old Prachin Shiv Mandir on Station Road, established in 1818, to observe Maha Shivratri.

Devotees, including Bulbul Sharma, expressed gratitude for the well-organized celebration. Many worshipped and fasted at the temples throughout the day.