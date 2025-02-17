Dibrugarh: For the first time in upper Assam, DHSK commerce college is organizing a two-day northeast education summit in collaboration with Society for Promotion of Education and Research(SPEAR) in Dibrugarh from February 18 to 19, 2025.

Addressing a press conference, DHSK commerce college, principal in-charge of DHSK commerce college Dr Sailen Gogoi said, “For the first time, we are organising the two-day education summit in our college in collaboration with SPEAR. Top colleges from India will participate in the education summit where students from this area will be benefitted,”.

He said sessions on career counselling, admission procedures and skill development are also expected to be the key attraction of the education summit.

“Our students have lots of talent but due to lack of awareness they don’t know what to do or what course to chose for their career. This northeast education summit will help them to know about their careers and what to do course should they do for jobs,” said Jyotirmoy Hazarika, president of SPEAR and a renowned educational career councillor.

He further said, “Top 20 colleges and Universities across India will participate in the northeast education summit where the students can interact with them and get a chance to know what course should they do for job placement,”.

