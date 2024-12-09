Dibrugarh: A security guard deployed at an SBI ATM in Assam‘s Dibrugarh ended his life on Monday evening by shooting himself with his service rifle.

The incident occurred at his residence in Enajori Path, Gandhi Nagar area in Dibrugarh. The deceased has been identified as Jiten Saikia.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Saikia sustained critical injuries after shooting himself in the leg. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by police but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The exact cause behind the suicide remains unclear. However, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Reddy stated that Saikia had been grappling with psychiatric issues.

The police have initiated an investigation to further understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!