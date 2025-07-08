Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh Traffic Police in Assam launched a special drive on Tuesday targeting motorcycle riders using modified silencers, as part of efforts to reduce noise pollution and enhance road safety.

During the drive, traffic personnel inspected motorcycles across various parts of the city. Several riders were found using modified silencers that produced excessive noise.

These silencers were removed on the spot and confiscated. Fines were imposed on violators, and in some cases, driving licenses were suspended for breaching traffic norms.

In addition to enforcement action, police organized counseling sessions for the riders and their guardians at the local police station. Officials highlighted the harmful impact of noise pollution on public health and the environment, and urged citizens to follow standard traffic regulations.

“We are taking strict action against the use of modified silencers, which are not only illegal but also cause a serious nuisance to the public,” a traffic official said. “This drive will continue, and we appeal to all riders to cooperate and ensure their vehicles comply with the law.”

