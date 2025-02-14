Digboi: The British Era AOD Hospital in Tinsukia’s Digboi is in question again following allegations over the management’s poor administrative policies, particularly regarding the refund of money deposited for ambulance charges on February 7.

One of the aggrieved guardians, Mukta Bahadur Chetry from Digboi, who lost his wife during treatment at the AOD Hospital on February 7, stated that the hospital authorities declined to refund the ambulance charge.

“Though the charge for availing the ambulance service was paid in advance, the service was not used as my wife succumbed to cardio-respiratory failure in the hospital,” said Mr. Chetry. “Ironically, the amount was later mysteriously refused to be refunded by the employees at the reception.”

According to an AOD employee who had intervened in the matter on behalf of Mr. Chetry, a partial refund was offered at the reception but was declined by the representative, who sensed an issue with the transaction.

“How could the refund amount, which was previously declined, be offered in person after two days, and that too partially, if the hospital’s refund policy doesn’t allow it?” wondered Mr. Chetry, the former General Secretary of the AOC Labour Union, who retired from AOD nearly a decade ago.

What became even more ironic during further negotiations, which raised eyebrows, was the involvement of AOD nursing students at the reception counter.

Furthermore, instead of settling the case officially, another hospital employee, one Mr. Rao, reportedly asked Mr. Chetry’s representative to mediate and accept the offered amount, which was lower than the actual payment.

Meanwhile, Deep Chetry, the son of the deceased Radhika Chetry, has called on the AOD management to intervene and ensure that the hospital’s refund policy serves the greater good of the people.