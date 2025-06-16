Digboi: The Digboi Forest Division achieved a major breakthrough with the recovery of a 1.6-foot-long missing ivory tusk weighing 1.8 kilograms on Monday morning during an intense operation at Digboi’s Lakhipather in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to officials engaged in the extensive 19-day search operation, the tusk, believed to be intended for smuggling, was recovered from the residence of the already-arrested accused, Nitul Moran, of Upper Mamorani village.

The poaching of a mature wild elephant through electrocution in a tea garden came to light on May 30.

Based on credible evidence and confessions, the owner of the tea garden was arrested.

However, no significant clue about the chopped ivory tusk had emerged during initial interrogation, posing a major challenge for the forest department in tracing and seizing the stolen wildlife property.

Rising above the challenge, BV Sandeep, IFS, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Digboi, who had assumed charge just a week before the incident, had committed to recovering the stolen government property and booking the poacher under relevant sections of the Forest Act.

“I am glad that the relentless efforts of various wings of the forest department have finally borne fruit despite several challenges, showing great resilience,” said the DFO.

“No tolerance for wildlife poaching or any anti-forest activity will be admissible within the division’s jurisdiction,” added the top official.

It is noteworthy that the recovery of the stolen ivory tusk after the elephant’s poaching is considered one of the rarest achievements in decades and is credited to the Digboi Forest Department.

It is also pertinent to mention that the authorities have already prosecuted the accused under Sections 9, 39, 40, 49B, 51, and 55 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.