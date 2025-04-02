Digboi: The Digboi MLA Suren Phukan on Wednesday unveiled a Bambusetam and Dehing Patkai Eco Discovery Centre (EDC) at Digboi Bogapani based Forest Arboretum premises in Asaam’s Tinsukia District.

The authority designed the centre also known as a pictorial hub with knowledge, information and statistics on flora and fauna kingdom to educate visitors about the environment, ecology, and sustainability.

The visionary leader of the Forest Division TC Ranjith Ram pioneered the concept and has been an outcome of the collective supports and collaboration of the district administration and Oil India Limited under its csr Green Initiatives- OIL VASUNDHARA.

The top administrator greatly hailed and appreciated the DFO Digboi for the innovative concept terming the centre as a permanent asset attached to the district in Assam.

Digboi MLA Suren Phukan also spoke highly about the benifits of the centre in regard to creating awareness among the people on forestry and wildlife.

The center almost resembling a botanical garden also absorbs topics like local ecosystems and wildlife, sustainable living, Climate change and its impacts Conservation efforts and eco-friendly practices.

The DFO Digboi meanwhile urged all the stakeholders to encourage the school students visit the centre and enriching the school going children with the knowledge therin.